Vitality CBD Quadruple Weekly Sales With Successful Gummy Bears Launch

BIRMINGHAM, England, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD has had another massive weekend with the launch of their new CBD Gummy Bears. Unveiled as part of a surprise Black Friday promotion, the new gummies saw Vitality CBD's online sales increase by over four times their average weekly amount.

The new CBD Gummy Bears were designed to meet two key consumer needs: precise dosing, and convenience on the go. With 5mg of CBD per gummy, they're the ideal way for users to meet their daily dosage. On top of this, the delicious raspberry and orange flavours ensure that taking CBD has never been tastier.

Vitality CBD built the groundwork for this successful launch with their quality, user-oriented product range. That's why all of their products prioritise 0% THC, organically grown hemp, and easy-to-understand dosage guidelines. Since the CBD market is at a key juncture with regards to regulation, this kind of self-imposed transparency and user focus is essential.

Discussing the success of their CBD Gummy Bear launch, Vitality CBD's managing director Nikhil Nathwani said:

"After what's been a fantastic first year for us, it's great to have another landmark launch under our belt. We're really pleased to see users responding with such universal positivity to our new gummies. The CBD industry is thriving right now, and it's only just begun its growth period. That's why we're continuing to innovate with our extensive new product development."

Vitality CBD have made it clear that they also intend to release further CBD supplements in the coming weeks, including vitamins. Given the overall success of the launch, and the high uptick in first-time buyers for their CBD Gummy Bears , the sales data emphasises that CBD supplements are only set to become more popular.

Looking further ahead, the brand has also been teasing their new range of CBD bath essentials, and a sports sub-brand as well. The statement from Vitality CBD is clear: in 2020 buying CBD is going to become the new norm at every stage of a user's day-to-day routine.

About Vitality CBD:

Since being established in the UK in 2018, Vitality CBD has continually moved from strength-to-strength. With a team of 40 staff, distribution across Europe, and 2 product awards under its belt, Vitality CBD is fast becoming the UK's market leaders for CBD.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/964158/CBD_Logo.jpg

Follow Vitality CBD:

Website: https://www.vitalitycbd.co.uk

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vitalitycbduk/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VitalityCBDuk/

Contact: Adam Taylor,+44(0)121-328-3208, adam@vitalitycbd.co.uk