Heritage Global Inc.: Heritage Global, Inc. to Present at the Investor Summit on December 17th in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2019 / Heritage Global, Inc. (HGBL), will be presenting at this year's Investor Summit on December 17th in Philadelphia.

The Investor Summit will take place at Hotel Monaco, featuring 30 companies and over 200 institutional and retail investors.

About Heritage Global, Inc.

Heritage Global Inc. (OTCQB: HGBL, CSE: HGP) is a diversified financial services company providing asset-based acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, real estate, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

