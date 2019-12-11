Web Presence: According to Nicholas Hicks, Ranzenhofer Plans to Retire in 2020

Attorney Nicholas Hicks of New York predicts an exciting election year as potential candidate's line up to replace Ranzenhofer.

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2019 / New York residents can expect a change in leadership as the third Republican state senator announces he will not run for reelection in 2020. After a decade in the New York Senate, Mike Ranzenhofer announced plans for retirement at the end of his current term. Attorney Nicholas W Hicks notes that Ranzenhofer was an attorney by trade, making him very knowledgeable about New York legislation. New candidates have big shoes to fill.

"It has been the highest privilege to represent the many communities of Western New York and I am proud of what we have accomplished together on behalf of residents," Mike Ranzenhofer said in a statement.

According to attorney Nicholas Hicks of New York, Ranzenhofer was also the chair of the Senate Corporations Committee. He previously served on the Erie County Legislature before being successfully elected as a state legislator. His current district covers parts of Erie and Monroe Counties and all of Genesee County.

Despite the upcoming retirement, Attorney Nicholas W Hicks of New York says that Ranzenhofer plans to continue fighting for the residents in his 61st Senate District for the remainder of his term. He looks forward to spending more time with family once that term reaches its end. Ranzenhofer has received much support in this decision.

Attorney Nicholas Hicks notes that some potential Republican candidates are already being noticed. A candidate to keep tabs on is former state Assemblyman Ray Walter, who has expressed interest. His formal decision to be considered will come at a later date.

This wouldn't be the first time Ray Walter has followed in Ranzenhofer's shoes. Attorney Nicholas Hicks explains that Ray Walter previously took Mike Ranzenhofer's seat as County Legislator. Plus, his former 146th Assembly overlaps with SD-61. However just last year, Walter lost against Democrat Karen McMahon.

Erin Baker, Erie GOP finance chair, is another potential candidate in the running. Attorney Nicholas Hicks notes that Baker is Walter's former chief of staff. Erin Baker is also known as the wife of state Republican chairman Nick Langworthy.

More candidates are expected to surface before the position is filled. Attorney Nicholas Hicks believes the Republican party will most likely not hold a primary, but instead will fill the position internally. Warrant Country Republican, Betty Little, also announced her retirement last week, along with Senator George Amedore, who announced he does not plan to seek reelection.

Last election, the state Senate flipped from primarily Republican to Democratic-controlled. With new available positions comes a change in leadership and direction for the state of New York. Attorney Nicholas Hicks recommends all residents stay involved with local and state politics no matter who currently holds office.

About Lawyer Nicholas Hicks:

Nicholas W Hicks was rescued from NYC foster care at the age of 5 years old. Lawyer Nicholas W Hicks attended both public and private schools where he eventually graduated from ECC, UB & UB Law School. He specializes in various areas of practice including injury cases, debt elimination, criminal defense, divorce, child support, child custody, and more.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569902/According-to-Nicholas-Hicks-Ranzenhofer-Plans-to-Retire-in-2020