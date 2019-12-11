Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.12.2019

Erweiterte Suche

ACCESSWIRE
11.12.2019 | 20:56
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.: Arcturus Therapeutics to Present at the Investor Summit on December 17th in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2019 / Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT), will be presenting at this year's Investor Summit on December 17th in Philadelphia.

The Investor Summit will take place at Hotel Monaco, featuring 30 companies and over 200 institutional and retail investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is an RNA medicines company with enabling technologies - LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, Unlocked Nucleomonomer Analog (UNA) chemistry, STARR technology™ - and mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing. Arcturus' diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutics includes programs to potentially treat Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency, Cystic Fibrosis, Glycogen Storage Disease Type 3, Hepatitis B, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Arcturus' versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus' technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (177 patents and patent applications, issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus' commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to collaborations with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CureVac AG, Synthetic Genomics Inc. and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For more information visit www.Arcturusrx.com.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company please email info@microcapconf.com.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.microcapconf.com.

