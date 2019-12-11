Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EALE ISIN: GB00B07KD360 Ticker-Symbol: CQMA 
Stuttgart
11.12.19
16:13 Uhr
1,866 Euro
-0,017
-0,90 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
COBHAM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COBHAM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,846
1,929
21:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COBHAM
COBHAM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COBHAM PLC1,866-0,90 %