Web Presence: Dr. William Lanza and Staff Employ Scaling and Root Planing to Prevent Gum Disease

Committed to providing all patients with state-of-the-art comprehensive dentistry, Dr. William Lanza regularly attends local and national continuing education courses to update his knowledge and skills. Customizing care to each patient, he and his staff employ advanced procedures like scaling and planing to help keep teeth healthy and gum disease at bay.

NORTH BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2019 / Dr. William Lanza tailors his dental treatment plans to each individual's needs and provides a range of treatments from his offices in Bethesda, Maryland. For years, he's provided the highest quality preventative, restorative, surgical and cosmetic dental treatment in a caring, professional environment. He and his staff at the Dental Institute offer preventative services, address restorative needs, and aim for long-term, positive oral health results with each of their patients.

"Sometimes it's not enough to come in for a cleaning just every once in a while, sometimes patients need something more substantial to address their oral health needs," says Dr. William Lanza. "We use scaling and root planing to get down to the places that are normally too hard to reach and provide an ultra-deep cleaning that lasts all year."

If people wait too long between brushing, plaque and tartar build up on teeth and make a perfect breeding ground for bacteria to grow. The bacteria can harm the protective coating on teeth and cause cavities as well as cause gums to bleed more easily. Bleeding gums is the early stage of gingivitis, or gum disease, which can lead to a world of problems later.

To combat the buildup of bacteria, Dr. William Lanza or one of his specialized dental hygienists clean patients' teeth by scaling and polishing them. He may even suggest a new brushing technique or recommend an antiseptic mouthwash containing chlorhexidine to boost home routines.

For extreme cases, Dr. Lanza may advise periodontal therapy, or deep cleaning, to remove the source of the bacteria. This style of deep cleaning helps rid gum pockets of bacteria and provides the necessary conditions for healing to occur. Scaling, which is the traditional teeth cleaning procedure, removes dental tartar from the surface of teeth that brushing alone might have missed.

Root planing, on the other hand, is a deep-cleaning process that smoothens patients' root surfaces and removes any tooth structure that is infected. Patients suffering from gum disease will typically have deepening pockets around their teeth that allow tartar deposits to form under the gumline. By scaling and root planing, Dr. William Lanza is able to remove bacteria, prevent new bacteria from forming, and give teeth a silky smooth surface.

"After the procedure, patients may feel slight discomfort in the deeper regions under the gums that have been scraped or worked on," says Dr. William Lanza. "Teeth might be more sensitive for a little while, but this can be alleviated with over-the-counter painkillers like ibuprofen. Regardless, I've never performed a planing procedure on a patient who hasn't been 100% satisfied with the end results."

