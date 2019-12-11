International Cannabrands Inc.: International Cannabrands Announces New Cbd Brand, 'Baseline'

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2019 / International Cannabrands Inc. (CSE:INCB) (the "Company") announced today at MJBizCon its new CBD (cannabidiol) brand, Baseline, launching in early 2020. Baseline CBD will feature a benefit-driven brand architecture that closely maps to the needs of today's active consumer, including formulations designed to promote a nootropic effect & focus, energy, anti-anxiety and sleep.

"According to Google Trends, Consumer interest in CBD has spiked in recent years, and Google searches for CBD have overtaken those for THC (https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=today%205-y&geo=US&q=cbd,thc)," commented Greg Davis, Chief Growth Officer and Head of CBD at International Cannabrands. "As stated in Harvard Health Publishing (https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/cannabidiol-cbd-what-we-know-and-what-we-dont-2018082414476), CBD has been recognized by the medical community as an effective remedy for stress, anxiety and sleep. However, guidelines around dosage, frequency, and modes of ingestion are still unclear to a majority of the general market. Distribution of CBD products has gone beyond specialty channels and is now widely sold at traditional retail, yet consumers still lack knowledge of the basics when selecting CBD products. To alleviate confusion, Baseline is looking to cut through the noise and solve consumer overwhelm through a simplified direct-to-consumer experience that is personally curated to the end user."

The launch will include 5 SKUs featuring certified American-grown hemp plus additional ingredients to support health and wellness. All products will be lab tested to ensure safety, quality and consistency.

"According to a 2018 study done by the American Psychiatric Association, today's digital culture has impacted our well-being, and millennials are the most anxious generation in history (see Newsweek article at https://www.newsweek.com/millennials-most-anxious-generation-new-research-shows-917095)," commented Jesse Meighan, Chief Marketing Officer and Creative Director at International Cannabrands. "Baseline aims to become the go-to brand for stressed-out millennials who want a natural solution to the everyday stressors that affect us all."

Steve Gormley, CEO of the Company commented further: "In September of this year, I announced that The Company intended to make CBD a priority over the coming quarters. This brand launch will be the first of many and is consistent with our new focus on developing consumer CBD brands while continuing to grow our THC business. I'm proud of my team's agility as we've course corrected, and I look forward to sharing more developments with you this coming year."

Baseline will launch online nationally in January of 2020. Full product details and availability will be released soon at www.baselinecbd.co.

About Baseline

Baseline provides simplified CBD for the modern condition in the form of daily and/or nightly capsules with additional supportive plant-based, adaptogenic formulations. Supporting many of the body's key functions through daily supplementation, Baseline offers a personalized, regimented program that simplifies CBD usage and makes it easy to incorporate into a daily lifestyle. For more information, visit www.baselinecbd.co.

About International Cannabrands (ICI)

International Cannabrands is a CBD and cannabis focused brand portfolio, leveraging the potential of the plant by offering best of breed products that naturally complement today's consumer lifestyles. The Company's mission is to build and market a diversified portfolio of cannabis and CBD brands, with strategic manufacturing and distribution partnerships to support better EBITDA and margins. ICI markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or recreational use. ICI also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. The Company believes as the legal cannabis and CBD markets evolve, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

International Cannabrands Contact:

Steve Gormley Chief Executive Officer, International Cannabrands, Ltd.

12655 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90066

Ph: (323) 828-4321 or steve.gormley@intlcannabrands.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Burwell, Vice President, The Howard Group

#350, 318 - 11 Avenue SE Calgary, AB T2G 0Y2

Ph: (403) 221-0915 or dave@howardgroupinc.com



Media Inquiries:

media@intlcannabrands.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The links to sources for information, articles or studies are included in this Press Release as an inactive textual reference for reference purposes only and the information, articles or studies are not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Disclaimer concerning Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" relating to the timing and execution of the Company's revised strategy, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company are described in its publicly-available disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release, or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

SOURCE: International Cannabrands Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569916/International-Cannabrands-Announces-New-Cbd-Brand-Baseline