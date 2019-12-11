Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888282 ISIN: US0010841023 Ticker-Symbol: AGJ 
Tradegate
10.12.19
18:24 Uhr
68,76 Euro
+0,10
+0,15 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
AGCO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGCO CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,44
69,14
22:31
68,60
68,90
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AGCO
AGCO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGCO CORPORATION68,76+0,15 %