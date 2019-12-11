Technavio has been monitoring the global grape juice market and the market is poised to grow by USD 679.45 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Health benefits of grape juice and an increasing focus on organic and non-GM products is anticipated to boost the growth of the grape juice market.

Dark red or purple grapes and green grapes in fresh, mixed, or preserved juice forms are extensively consumed as they are a rich source of antioxidants such as flavonoids and resveratrol. The consumption of grape juice helps the body in fighting free radicals and prevents cell damage caused by oxidative stress. They reduce the risk of blood clots and help in maintaining healthy blood pressure. Thus, the health benefits of grape juice are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Grape Juice Market Companies:

Dabur India Ltd.

Dabur India Ltd. is headquartered in India and operates the business under various segments such as consumer care business, food business, and others. The company offers grapes fruit juice under the brand name, Réal.

G Patritti Co. Pty Ltd.

G Patritti Co. Pty Ltd. is headquartered in Australia and offers products through the following business units: Sparkling Juice, Still Juice, and De-Alc Wines. The company offers products such as Medium White Grape Juice 2L and Dark Grape Juice 2L.

Kedem Food Products

Kedem Food Products is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely cake, cereals, chocolate, cookies, juice, oil, and others. The company offers grape juice in different packs, such as KEDEM GRAPE JUICE- CONCORD 64 OZ and KEDEM GRAPE JUICE- BLUSH 50.7 OZ.

Langer Juice Co. Inc.

Langer Juice Co. Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: LANGERS, LANGERS AQUA FRESCA, LANGERS DISNEY, LANGERS NO WORRIES, and SONOMA. The company provides grape juice in different forms and packs, such as GRAPE JUICE 100% JUICE 64 oz and GRAPE 32 oz.

Nestlé SA

Nestlé SA is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Zone AMS, Zone EMENA, Zone AOA, Nestlé Waters, and Other businesses. The company provides grape juice in different packs, such as Nestle Fruita Vitals Red Juice Tetra Pack 200ml and Nestle Fruita Vitals Red Grapes Fruit Drink 1 Liter.

Grape Juice Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Offline

Online

Grape Juice Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

