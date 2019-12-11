Support.com, Inc.: Support.com Launches TechSolutions, On-Demand Tech Support for Any Device, Any Issue, Anytime

New offering introduces unlimited tech support gifting in time for the holiday season; Gives consumers a single destination for tech support for all connected devices with both free DIY self-support tools and access to live agents.

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2019 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in technical support solutions for businesses and consumers, is elevating tech support with its new direct-to-consumer service, TechSolutions, which gives consumers one place to turn to for help in solving tech problems with all of their connected devices. TechSolutions helps consumers solve any tech issue, with any device, at any time, no matter where or when the device was purchased.

Support.com has been delivering tech support for both businesses and consumers for over 20 years -- a heritage that has resulted in deep expertise across all devices in the connected home and the interoperability challenges that often come as a result. TechSolutions helps consumers resolve a wide range of tech issues, along the lifecycle of the device- including problems with setup/configuration, troubleshooting , learning new features, ensuring devices work well together, and even pre-sales questions such as product compatibility.

With TechSolutions, consumers can choose how they want to receive tech support - online DIY tools for thousands of common tech problems, known as Guided Paths®, or live agent support via phone and chat, available 24/7. Consumers can start in a Guided Path, and seamlessly escalate to live agent support without repeating steps. Consumers can also request a virtual house call where a tech expert remotely connects to their device to solve the issue for them. With Support.com's proprietary software, SeeSupport, agents can see exactly what the consumer sees using their smartphone or tablet camera, helping to solve even the most difficult technical problems.

Consumers increasingly face difficulty with their technology. More than one-third of consumers experience issues setting up or operating a connected device, often leading to product returns, according to CPX 360 Survey. Yet, at the same time, technology continues to be a popular choice for gift-giving. A Consumer Technology Association report on the 2019 holiday season predicts that over $97.1 billion USD will be spent on tech by the time the holidays are over, with laptops, smartphones, TVs, tablets, and wearables taking the top spots as most wanted tech gifts.

"Consumers need a reliable, trusted source for tech support for all of the new products they are acquiring this holiday season, and to help them make the most out of their technology, both old and new," said Rick Bloom, Support.com CEO. "We launched TechSolutions to better address consumer needs for tech support as technology continues to mature and proliferate, and to give consumers one place to turn to for help in solving any tech problem. And now, with the option of TechSolutions gift subscriptions, we're allowing consumers to give the gift of tech support to anyone on their list."

TechSolutions gift subscriptions come in options of 6, 12 or 24 months of unlimited tech pro support. It's the perfect gift for anyone getting a new tech product this holiday season - regardless of the brand or type of device, or for anyone who simply needs a helping hand with their technology. Consumers can visit https://www.support.com/gift-plans-and-pricing to get started with a TechSolutions gift subscription.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) is a full-spectrum leader in outsourced call center and direct-to-consumer technical support solutions. With more than 20 years of providing high quality technical support services to consumers and small businesses through white-labeled partnerships or direct solutions, Support.com has the expertise, tools and software solutions to troubleshoot and maintain all the devices in the connected home. The company's skilled U.S.-based live agents and rich self-support tools troubleshoot more than 10,000 technical support issues consumers face on an ongoing basis. Support.com delivers high quality, turnkey technical support solutions for digital support experiences that drive customers to get the most out of their technology. For more information, please visit www.support.com.

