Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2019) - Second Alpha Partners I (A), L.P. and Second Alpha Partners I (B), L.P. ("Second Alpha I (A)" and "Second Alpha I (B)" respectively) by their general partner, Second Alpha Partners I GP, L.P., by its general partner Second Alpha Partners I GP, LLC (the "General Partner") announces the following transaction involving the Common Shares of TeraGo Inc. (the "Common Shares").

The General Partner, acting on behalf of Second Alpha I (A) and Second Alpha I (B), distributed 3,291,922 Common Shares, being 2,372,842 Common Shares held by Second Alpha I (A) and 919,079 Common Shares held by Second Alpha I (B), or 14.28 % and 5.53%, respectively, of the issued and outstanding Common Shares to their respective limited partners, on a pro rata basis, and the General Partner (the "Distribution").

Following the Distribution, the General Partner will continue to indirectly control 1,346,615 Common Shares, or 8.10%, of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

This press release is being issued pursuant to Canadian early warning requirements because the transactions discussed above have resulted in Second Alpha Partners I (A), L.P, and Second Alpha Partners I (B), L.P. disposing of their total position in TeraGo Inc.

TeraGo Inc. is located at 545 Commerce Valley Drive West, Suite 00, Thornhill, Ontario, L3T 7V9. Second Alpha Partners I GP, LLC's address is 276 5th Ave #204, New York, NY 10001. A copy of this early warning report will appear on TeraGo Inc.'s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may be obtained by calling Richard Brekka at 212-446-1600.

