Technavio has been monitoring the global mini excavators market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 4.89 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005901/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global mini excavators market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 150-page research report with TOC on " Mini Excavators Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), by End-user (Construction, Utility, and Agriculture and forestry), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

Expansion of application areas of mini excavators and the emphasis on the development of electric excavators is anticipated to boost the growth of the mini excavators market.

Mini excavators are increasingly being deployed in various industries due to their ability to work in confined spaces. Because of their versatility, they are used for applications such as material handling, forestry, agriculture, log splitting, and railway maintenance because they come with different types of attachments such as buckets, augers, rakes, mowers, mulchers, rippers, and thumbs and grapples. Several manufacturers are introducing agriculture-specific models of mini excavators. For instance, CNH launched seven models of ROPS mini excavator in October 2017. Thus, the expansion of application areas is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Mini Excavators Market Companies:

Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy Transportation, Financial Products Segment, and All Other Segments. The company offers an extensive line of mini hydraulic excavators.

CNH Industrial NV

CNH Industrial NV is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business units: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services. The company manufactures and sells mini excavators under the brand names, CASE and New Holland.

Doosan Corp.

Doosan Corp. is headquartered in South Korea and operates under various business segments, namely Electro-Materials BG, Mottrol BG, Industrial Vehicle BG, Information and Communication BU, DHC, DI, DEC, DE, and Others. The company manufactures and sells mini excavators under the brand names, Bobcat and Doosan.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company provides 23 models of mini excavators.

J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd.

J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd. is headquartered in the UK and offers mini excavators, ranging from 0.8 to 10 tons.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Mini Excavators End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Construction

Utility

Agriculture and forestry

Mini Excavators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials include:

Farm Equipment Market Global Farm Equipment Market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and product (implement, combines, sprayer, and baler).

Cultivators Market Global Cultivators Market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and product (rigid models and hydraulic folding models).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005901/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com