Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850598 ISIN: US1491231015 Ticker-Symbol: CAT1 
Tradegate
11.12.19
19:50 Uhr
129,50 Euro
+0,70
+0,54 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
129,04
129,82
11.12.
129,06
129,46
11.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CATERPILLAR
CATERPILLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CATERPILLAR INC129,50+0,54 %