Newswire Works With Australian Firefighters Calendar Team to Support Rescue Animals, Featured in Major Media

The 2020 release includes six editions of their viral calendar to help raise money for small charities benefitting native Australian, rescue, and therapy animals.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2019 / With a 27-year history of helping those in need, the team behind the annual calendar featuring Australia's hottest firefighters is now working with Newswire to help raise money for smaller charities whose focus is helping native Australian, rescue, and therapy animals.

By utilizing Newswire's on-demand media and marketing communications utility, The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, the firefighters were able to overcome production challenges of limited staff and resources necessary for an effective promotional campaign. Newswire provided the support and momentum to help earn the customer dozens of features in publications including People Magazine and Access.

Together with Newswire, the Australian Firefighters continue to grow their reach and brand awareness by delivering the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right mediums. By engaging media connections and conducting direct outreach, Newswire was able to showcase the firefighters' iconic calendar as well as their noble mission, allowing them to function at peak performance and continue to do what they do best without having to divert additional time and resources establishing a media and marketing communications strategy from the ground up.

The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour provided the Australian Firefighters with the people, the plan and the production designed to maximize their impact in media during this Holiday Season to help raise funds in support of local charities. Through a series of campaigns based on an integrated media and marketing communications strategy, the firefighters found success in reaching global media in the United States and abroad.

"These guys are heroes, and we're honored to supporting a great cause," says Erik Rohrmann, SVP and Chief Operations Officer at Newswire. "By turning to us for an integrated approach to media and marketing communications, we were able to save the Australian Firefighters Calendar team the time the time and trouble of building out a team and strategy from scratch and let the firefighters focus on what they do best, and that's helping both people and animals in need," adds Rohrmann.

Customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media spend and increased sales. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by working with Newswire's experts to implement the right plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers on the program have experienced positive results with their campaigns in under 90 days such as features in major media including CheddarTV, Business Insider and Bloomberg.

Customers work with a dedicated Earned Media Advantage Strategist (EMAS) as an extension of their own team to ensure campaigns are created, launched and implemented without the need for additional staff. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Download How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business and discover how to empower your go-to market strategies with the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, generate greater return on media and marketing communications spend and increased sales.

