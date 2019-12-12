Data Center UPS Market value to exceed USD 5 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to latest report "Data Center UPS Market by Component (Solution [Standby UPS, Line Interactive UPS, Online UPS], Service [Managed, Professional]), Data Center Size (Small, Medium, Large), Application (BFSI, Colocation, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of data center UPS will surpass $5 billion by 2026. Increasing number of new data centers globally will drive the market growth over the forecast timespan.

Some major findings of the data center UPS market report include:

Growth of data-related services resulting in the increasing demand for data centers globally will drive data center UPS market demand over the forecast timespan.

As of 2017, there were around 400 hyperscale data centers across the world with 44% in the U.S. and China being the second largest with 8%, followed by the UK, Germany , and Japan .

Moreover, the increasing occurrences of power surges in data centers result in equipment damage, which necessities the requirement of uninterrupted electrical power supply.

In June 2017 , the surge of power in British Airways' data center resulted in IT failure, causing the cancellation of over 400 flights at London Heathrow airport.

Key players operating in the data center UPS market are Eaton Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Delta Electronics, and ABB Ltd.

Players are focusing on developing reliable and secure solutions for efficient operation of UPS systems.

Growing need for data storage is encouraging cloud service providers to construct a large number of data centers globally, resulting in the consumption of a large amount of energy. In order to reduce PUE ratio and increase energy efficiency, data center operators are implementing advanced power management devices such as smart UPS, intelligent rack PDUs, and battery monitoring equipment. This trend is anticipated to continue further in the data center industry over the forecast period. Moreover, data centers include ultra-miniature components in network devices, storage systems, and servers, which are susceptible to falter and fail under power conditions. Such factors are resulting in increasing installation of UPS in data centers to manage power outages and ensure the smooth functioning of equipment.

Medium data center UPS market size is expected to increase in the coming years. The growth is attributed to its wide application in commercial organizations, government, cable handling stations, hospitals, and universities. Furthermore, these data centers are increasingly established by players owing to their fast & easy configuration and deployment. For instance, in October 2019, EdgeMicro, an edge colocation company introduced micro data centers in Texas, North Carolina, and Tampa Bay. Growth of such facilities will result in increasing demand for UPS systems for managing power and reducing equipment failures, rising the market demand.

The online data center UPS market will account for majority of the revenue share in the global industry owing to its feature of providing effective power protection to network components. They regulate power conditioning, frequency & voltage, and zero-time transfer to batteries during power breakdowns. These systems also provide isolation between the main supply and load, eliminating input disturbances, such as blackout, brownouts, and spikes, during power conversion. Online UPS systems are widely used in critical applications due to which the demand for these systems is increasing in several sectors.

The IT & telecom sector will witness high demand for UPS systems in data centers owing to the rising number of data centers. The trend of digitization has led to generation of large amounts of organizational data, demanding the establishment of large data center facilities. Development of new data centers is encouraging the companies to install energy-efficient solutions for reducing power consumption and operating costs. Additionally, the developing telecommunication infrastructure and need for managing an enormous amount of data will increase the data center demands, increasing the adoption of effective power system solutions

The North America data center UPS market share will witness a high demand over the coming years owing to presence of a large number of data centers in the region. According to Cisco Systems, the country will account for 39% of hyperscale data centers by the end of 2021. Additionally, the growing adoption of technologies such as cloud, IoT, and AI by manufacturing firms will lead to a rise in the amount of data generated, forcing the companies to establish sophisticated data center infrastructure. In addition, presence of stringent government norms & regulations for reducing carbon footprints and energy consumption will result in the adoption of efficient power management devices in data centers.

