Ivrnet Inc.: Ivrnet CFO Resignation

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 11 2019 / Ivrnet CEO, Andrew Watts, has accepted the resignation of Jason Myers.

Over the previous months, Mr. Myers assisted in rebuilding the company's financial models and implemented streamlined financial processes. These processes will be overseen by Mr. Watts and the existing finance department which has the capacity to efficiently operate the business going forward. An interim contract CFO will be in place for financial reporting and other duties as needed.

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value added business automation software. Our products and services are delivered through the internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems. Ivrnet's applications are accessible through nearly any form of communication technology, at any time, from anywhere in North America via voice, phone, fax, email, texting, and the Internet.

