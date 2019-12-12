Anzeige
WKN: A2PMZH ISIN: CA29247C1059 
12.12.2019
Empress Resources Corp.: Empress Resources Settles Civil Claim

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2019 / Empress Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:EMPX) announces that further to its news release dated June 3, 2019, the Company has settled the civil claim brought against the Company by Mr. Husband.

"We are pleased to announce this matter has been resolved and we are able to focus our efforts on building a portfolio of investment opportunities in precious metals mining companies to generate value for our shareholders," stated CEO Alexandra Woodyer Sherron.

On behalf of Empress Resources Corp.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron
CEO and President

For further information, please contact Alexandra Woodyer Sherron at +1.604.331.2080 or info@empressresources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Empress Resources Corp.



