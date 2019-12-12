Empress Resources Corp.: Empress Resources Settles Civil Claim

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2019 / Empress Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:EMPX) announces that further to its news release dated June 3, 2019, the Company has settled the civil claim brought against the Company by Mr. Husband.

"We are pleased to announce this matter has been resolved and we are able to focus our efforts on building a portfolio of investment opportunities in precious metals mining companies to generate value for our shareholders," stated CEO Alexandra Woodyer Sherron.

On behalf of Empress Resources Corp.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron

CEO and President

For further information, please contact Alexandra Woodyer Sherron at +1.604.331.2080 or info@empressresources.com.

