Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855182 ISIN: JP3818000006 Ticker-Symbol: FUJ1 
Stuttgart
11.12.19
08:07 Uhr
83,92 Euro
-1,08
-1,27 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,66
85,22
11.12.
82,96
85,42
11.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FUJITSU
FUJITSU LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FUJITSU LIMITED83,92-1,27 %