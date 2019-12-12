Nordic Nanovector Provides Update on LYMRIT 37-05 Phase 1 DLBCL Trial

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) reports an update on its LYMRIT 37-05 Phase 1 trial of Betalutin in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (R/R DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (SCT). DLBCL is an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) and accounts for up to 43% of all cases, making it the most common type of NHL.

This open-label, dose-escalation safety trial is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic profile and preliminary anti-tumour activity of Betalutin in up to 24 patients. The primary goal of the trial is to identify the maximally tolerated dose of Betalutin which will then be further evaluated for safety and anti-tumour activity in an expansion cohort in order to select the recommended dose for phase 2. Three additional patients are currently being enrolled for further evaluation of the final dose cohort as one patient has experienced a reversible DLT (dose limiting toxicity).

On the three completed cohorts, no safety issues were identified. Evidence of disease control has been noted in some of the enrolled patients. We expect to complete the data read-out for the dose-escalation phase and submit the data to an international congress in 1H 2020.

Eduardo Bravo, Nordic Nanovector's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL who are not eligible for stem cell transplantation have very limited treatment options and a poor prognosis. As the safety profile of Betalutin will guide its potential for combination regimens as well as single agent consolidation therapy, we look forward to completing this part of the trial and proceeding with the expansion cohort."

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

