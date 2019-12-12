SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30 wins nearly €40 million in new contracts for French public initiative networks and acquires a majority stake in Byon SAS

Solutions 30 wins nearly €40 million in new contracts for French public initiative networks and acquires a majority stake in Byon SAS

Solutions 30, a leader in solutions for new technologies, has announced that it has been chosen by several ultra-high-speed broadband operators to deploy new FTTH connections in France. Contracts have been signed with several operators, including some of the company's long-standing customers, representing total revenue of nearly €40 million over 3 years. The group is also acquiring a 51% stake in Byon SAS, a dynamic player that specializes in the fast-growing market of FTTH network deployment and maintenance.

Sustained growth to continue for public initiative networks

As part of the French Ultra-High-Speed Broadband Plan, several local and regional authorities in France have decided to speed up the roll-out of fiber coverage in their areas by developing public initiative networks. The leadership shown by Solutions 30 in the fiber optic sector has allowed the company to position itself successfully in this segment of the market. Over the last two months, the total value of contracts won by the group, from existing customers but also from several specialized operators, has reached nearly €40 million. Deployment has now begun, and will continue for 3 years.

Franck d'Aloia, Deputy COO and member of the Solutions 30 management board, states: "Solutions 30 is at the forefront of connecting French homes to fiber optics, in partnership with the major national telecommunications operators. Public initiative networks are a promising market for our company, bolstering our strategy in the deployment and maintenance of fiber optics in France and Europe. We are delighted that the majority of operators in the sector have put their trust in us."

Other calls for tender are currently underway as the market continues to grow.

Acquisition of a 51% stake in Byon SAS

The group has acquired a 51% stake in Byon SAS to consolidate its competitive advantages in this market. This company specializes in deploying and maintaining FTTH networks in France. It has seen a strong acceleration in its growth and now has a portfolio of signed projects worth around €40 million. By joining the Solutions 30 Group, Byon SAS will get the resources and means it needs to process this increase in activity. The company will be consolidated in the group's financial statements from December 1, 2019.

"We are very pleased to integrate Byon's expertise into our offer and to welcome their enthusiastic teams which are certain to strengthen our presence in fast-growing sectors. These deals illustrate the growth potential of our business and our ability to consolidate our position," concludes Franck d'Aloia.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 20 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 10,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on Euronext Growth



Contacts

Solutions 30 Listing Sponsor Nezha Calligaro Hervé Guyot +352 2 837 1389 | nezha.calligaro@solutions30.com (mailto:nezha.calligaro@solutions30.com)

+33 (0)1 45 63 68 60 | hguyot@genesta-finance.com (mailto:hguyot@genesta-finance.com)

Investor Relations - France Press Relations Nathalie Boumendil Samuel Beaupain +33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | investor.relations@solutions30.com (mailto:investor.relations@solutions30.com)

+352 2 777 4210 | media.relations@solutions30.com (mailto:media.relations@solutions30.com)

Investor Relations - Europe & USA John Klein +44 (0)793 9230 260 | john.klein@solutions30.com (mailto:john.klein@solutions30.com)



Attachment