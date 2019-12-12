NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Dec 12, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has announced the provision of a "Waiting Time Forecast System" that analyzes and visualizes the status of congestion in airport security inspections at Haneda Airport's (Tokyo International Airport) International Passenger Terminal.This system has been in operation since October 2019 and is now providing fully automated waiting time forecasts.The system combines crowd behavior analysis technology(1) that detects crowd congestion in videos and belongs to NEC's leading-edge AI technology portfolio, NEC the WISE(2), with 3D stereo-visual sensors, which capture the movements of people who appear on screen. These technologies collect and analyze information on the flow and the number of passengers, and then visualize the status of congestion in real-time in order to estimate waiting times.The system is expected to enhance convenience for departing passengers and to improve the on-time performance of aircraft operations by leveling the utilization rates of security inspection sites.In the future, NEC aims to further increase the accuracy of AI-enabled forecasts and to expand their capabilities, such as estimating waiting times several hours in advance."In addition to airport systems, NEC will continue to develop advanced ICT-based solutions and services, including video analysis technologies, for introduction to stadiums, theme parks, and other leading facilities," said Kazuo Watanabe, General Manager, Smart Infrastructure Division, NEC Corporation. "NEC positions its safety business as an engine for global growth, and will continue to promote the NEC Safer Cities(3) initiative for building smart cities based on proprietary technologies that support safety, security and contribute to the creation of an affluent society."(1) Crowd behavior analysis (https://bit.ly/2RLUgfQ)(2) Press release: NEC announces new AI technology brand, "NEC the WISE" (https://bit.ly/2PPEfmH)(3) NEC Safer Cities (https://bit.ly/2LLP6fQ)About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.