Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M6L1 ISIN: FR0010533075 Ticker-Symbol: TNU3 
Frankfurt
11.12.19
08:01 Uhr
15,260 Euro
+0,090
+0,59 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
GETLINK SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GETLINK SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,500
15,550
08:04
15,500
15,550
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GETLINK
GETLINK SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GETLINK SE15,260+0,59 %