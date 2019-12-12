Regulatory News:

Nov-19 Nov-18 Change Jan-Nov 2019 Jan-Nov 2018 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 130,952 151,107 -13% 1,473,302 1,562,952 -6% Passenger Shuttles Passenger

vehicles* 142,106 163,621 -13% 2,418,827 2,476,126 -2%

*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In November 2019, Le Shuttle Freight carried 130,952 trucks, a decrease of 13% compared to November 2018, due both to the effect of stock piling in October in preparation for Brexit and to an unfavourable calendar. Since the beginning of the year, almost 1.5 million trucks have crossed with Le Shuttle Freight, a decrease of 6% compared to the same period in 2018.

In November 2019, Passenger Shuttles carried 142,106 passenger vehicles, down 13% compared to November 2018, due to uncertainty in the United Kingdom caused by the elections. Since 1 January 2019, 2,418,827 million passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel with Le Shuttle, a decrease of 2% compared to 2018.

Traffic figures for the month of December will be published on Tuesday 14 January 2020 prior to the opening of trading.

