ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) (ISIN: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL) one of the European leaders in contract logistics, announces today the completion of the acquisition of the activities of the American company Jagged Peak.

Founded in 2000 and based in Tampa, Florida, Jagged Peak is a logistics services company specializing in e-commerce, multi-channel and consumer products throughout the United States. In 2018, Jagged Peak achieved a sales revenue of $80 million and has nearly 200 employees.

This acquisition represents an exceptional strategic opportunity for ID Logistics to extend its geographical footprint to the Unites States and open up new opportunities for organic and external growth.

Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, thanks the ID Logistics teams and his advisors Hogan Lovells in France (Jean-Marc Franceschi) and the United States (Chris Donoho), EY France and US for due diligence, BNP Paribas for financing and Société Générale for US banking operations.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,410 million in 2018. ID Logistics has more than 300 sites across 18 countries, representing 5.5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, and 20,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development.

ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

