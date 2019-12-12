As a founding member of the APSCA, SGS has shown its commitment to the APSCA's Mission of enhancing the professionalism, consistency and credibility of social compliance auditing. Full membership of the APSCA is given following an assessment of SGS' policies and procedures to ensure compliance to the APSCA Code & Standards of Professional Conduct.

SGS's full membership status was announced at the APSCA Annual General Meeting held in Shenzhen China on December 11, 2019 with the theme of "Working Today in Preparation for Tomorrow" which brought together nearly 200 delegates representing brands, collaborative programs, independent practitioners and auditors to talk about the issues facing the industry.

The meeting also saw the announcement of the first 41 Certified Social Compliance Auditors (CSCA), including 7 auditors from SGS indicating that they have now passed all three parts of the APSCA's CSCA exam and they were presented with their CSCA membership cards at the event.

We look forward to continuing to support the development of the APSCA and anticipate that APSCA membership will become the recognized qualification of professionalism for any audit firm and auditor conducting a social compliance audit. The APSCA Code and Standards of professional Conduct can be found at www.theapsca.org.

