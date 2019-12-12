Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853675 ISIN: JP3733000008 Ticker-Symbol: NEC1 
Stuttgart
12.12.19
08:05 Uhr
37,200 Euro
-0,600
-1,59 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,000
37,400
09:24
37,200
37,600
09:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEC
NEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEC CORPORATION37,200-1,59 %