Abbvie Romania was awarded the best place to work in Romania for 2019 according to the prestigious annual Best Workplaces program. Best Places to Work is an international program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies.

Abbvie Romania, part of the global biopharmaceutical company, received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as teamwork, relationships, leadership and personal growth of the employees resulting in its recognition as the employer of choice in Romania for 2019. Additionally, the company is fostering a family-like environment by striving for excellence, creating a workplace that supports personal growth and development, and recognizing the valuable contributions made by teams across the organization.

We believe that Abbvie is more than a place to work, we foster a family-like environment where passionate people from different backgrounds share and grow, all united with a common purpose-to make a difference in patients' lives. We want to contribute to a better future for Romanian citizens with passion! "said Jorge Ruiz Carlos Benecke General Manager for Abbvie Romania.

"By creating a positive working environment, promoting learning and professional development we aim to strengthen our employer attractiveness and to be recognized for our commitment to employee value proposition" said Gabriela Croitor HR Director for Abbvie Romania

"Our research this year in Romania shows that only few companies managed to achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and high employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line resultssaid Daniela Mardare, Program Manager for Romania.

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.

