Former Global Director of Indirect Tax Will Lead Activities for Chief Tax Office in Europe

Vertex, Inc., a leading provider of tax technology solutions, announced that Peter Boerhof has joined as VAT director in Europe. Boerhof joins Vertex from AkzoNobel where he was responsible for leading the global indirect tax function. He has extensive experience in international transactions, business restructuring, merger and acquisition, tax process optimization and tax automation.

Unique in the tax technology industry, Vertex's Chief Tax Office (CTO) provides insight regarding the impact of tax regulations, policy, enforcement and emerging technology trends on global tax department operations. The Vertex CTO group consists of former tax executives from various Fortune 500 multinationals, who bring their in-house tax and industry expertise to Vertex's solution development, services and customer interactions.

"We welcome Peter, who has extensive experience in global tax operations, including customs, VAT and relationship management with international tax administrations," stated Vertex Chief Tax Officer-Transaction Tax Michael Bernard. "He will provide valuable strategic insights in the European marketplace as we continue our global expansion and work with partners, alliances and customers to elevate and advance automation for tax management."

During his career at AkzoNobel, Boerhof designed and implemented a tax control framework, optimized VAT and managed the transition to a centralized tax operating model for global tax processes. He was also responsible for indirect tax planning and compliance for merger and acquisition, supply chain and ERP projects, as well as the implementation of tax automation initiatives like tax engines and robotics. Boerhof also worked at KPN Royal Dutch Telecom managing VAT, as well as Big Four accounting firms Deloitte and Ernst Young (EY) advising on VAT compliance and optimization processes. Boerhof holds an MBA from the Rotterdam School of Management and a master's in tax law from the University of Groningen.

"As tax regulations continue to become more and more complex and real-time, I want to help clients understand how automating and streamlining tax processes can help their bottom line," said Boerhof. "After a successful 25-year career as a tax lawyer and leader, I am excited to join Vertex for this unique opportunity to help global tax departments transform their tax operations, not only in Europe, but around the world."

Vertex, Inc. is a leading tax software and services provider that empowers global commerce. The company's mission is to connect customers and partners across all industries to deliver the world's most trusted tax solutions for businesses to grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex is a privately held company that employs over 1,000 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

