Action Plan Launched to Help UK plc Win Its Share of the $30 billion Digital Revolution in Water

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK Water Partnership (UKWP), a leading alliance of UK water industry stakeholders, has launched a 10-point action plan to help ensure that UK plc wins its share of the estimated $30 billion market created by the digital revolution sweeping through the global water economy.

The UK Water Partnership's recommendations are contained in a draft White Paper and Call to Action, Digital Water - understanding the commercial opportunities for UK plc, which was published for consultation on 03 December 2019.

The plan includes calls for more focused research on the primary areas of commercial opportunity for the UK, increased collaboration across the UK water economy and more proactive marketing of UK digital water expertise.

The White Paper explains how digital "will impact every aspect of water, from management of sources, treatment technology and efficiency, consumption and customer engagement, through to re-use, collection and recovery of economically and environmentally important resources."

"It has the potential to revolutionise the water sector and its interaction with customers and the supply chain in ways that were previously unimaginable."

While the total global water market is thought to be worth $500 billion, figures in the Digital Water White Paper suggest that the market for digital technology solutions in the water industry is rising by more than 7% each year, reaching $30 billion by 2020.

It describes "a host of digital opportunities for UK companies to significantly increase their global reach, through collaboration between the water sector and areas of the digital economy where the UK enjoys global prominence, such as mobile communications and computer gaming."

Launching Digital Water, UKWP Chairman Rt Hon Richard Benyon said:

"I welcome the UK Water Partnership's vision of galvanising UK stakeholders to come together in a focused, national effort to embrace the digital revolution in the water economy, to capitalise on the many commercial opportunities, and to help improve the planet's prospects for long-term water security and resilience."

Opportunities

The White Paper continues: "Our planet faces an unprecedented combination of water security and resilience challenges, caused by the cumulative impacts of population growth, increasing demand, declining resources, pollution and climate change."

"The UKWP was specifically created to provide leadership and a unified approach to our efforts here in the UK, both to contribute to the development of sustainable solutions and to ensure that the UK's experts, innovators and entrepreneurs are at the forefront of the global response."

"There is huge potential for digital technology to play a game changing role in addressing the challenges and taking advantage of the opportunities. We hope that this paper contributes to our collective efforts to make it happen."

The consultation period ends on 28 February 2020.

For a copy of Digital Water, including details of the consultation process and how to participate, go to: www.theukwaterpartnership.org

