Sensibill deepens UK market expansion with Metro Bank partnership

Sensibill, a receipt management and item-level data provider, announced today that it will partner with Metro Bank, the first high street bank to open in the UK in over 100 years, to power its mobile receipt management offering. The partnership supports the bank's mission to transform the digital experience for its small business banking clients.



Metro Bank has invited select small business customers to join a free beta trial of its forthcoming receipt management solution within their mobile app, with a public release set to launch to all business customers in early 2020. Small businesses will be able to capture, store and organize their receipts, allowing for easy expense tracking and management. In turn, the solution helps these business owners audit-proof their business and maximize tax deductions.

Beyond offering a valuable tool for Metro Bank's client base to use, Sensibill provides the ability to gather deep insights on customer purchase behaviors through the itemization and categorization of receipt data, providing the opportunity in which to truly personalize communications and products to customers.

"Metro Bank is building a suite of compelling tools that will help transform the small business banking experience in the UK," said Corey Gross, Co-Founder and CEO of Sensibill. "Our partnership with Metro Bank demonstrates our shared focus to deliver customer-centric solutions that improve the financial well-being of banking customers. We're excited to support Metro Bank's commitment to strengthening its relationship with their customers through digital innovation."

Paul Riseborough, Chief Commercial Officer at Metro Bank, says: "Accounting tasks, along with chasing invoices and staying on top of receipts, are major pain points for SMEs. By partnering with Sensibill, we're offering an innovative, digital solution that solves real problems for our customers, saving them time spent on admin and allowing them to focus on running and growing their business. And this is just the first piece in the puzzle as we set about developing a major new digital ecosystem of services to help SMEs."

The partnership is continued proof of the widespread acceptance of digital receipt solutions, the value of item-level data, and Sensibill's position as the preferred provider and market leader in the UK and the broader sector.

About Sensibill

Sensibill provides digital banking solutions that foster stronger relationships between financial institutions and their customers. The company's AI-powered expense management tools help customers make sense of their purchase behavior and their cash flow, while unlocking revenue-driving insights for the banks that offer the solution. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Toronto, Sensibill counts the largest banks in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada among its partners, and serves more than 10 million customers globally. To find out more, visit www.getsensibill.com .

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience and achieved the top spot in the Competition and Market Authority's Service Quality Survey among personal current account holders for its overall service and came second among business current account holders in August 2019. It was also awarded 'Best All Round Personal Finance Provider' at the Moneynet Personal Finance Awards 2019. It is also recognised by Glassdoor in its 'Best Place to Work UK 2019' top 50 list.

Offering retail, business, commercial and private banking services, it prides itself on using technology to give customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose. Whether that's through its growing network of stores open seven days a week, from early in the morning to late at night, 362 days a year; on the phone through its UK-based 24/7 contact centres manned by people not machines; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app: the bank offers customers real choice.

The bank employs around 3,500 colleagues and is headquartered in Holborn, London.

