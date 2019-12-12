Regulatory News:
Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
Date
Total number of shares
Number of voting rights exercisable at
December 11, 2019
2,601,881,075
2,748,031,232
A total number of 2,763,505,466 voting rights are attached to the 2,601,881,075 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
- 15,474,234 voting rights attached to the 15,474,234 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191212005266/en/
Contacts:
TOTAL