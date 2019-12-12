Digital imagery with laser lights has been used to measure a solar cell's performance for some time now through a process called light beam induced current (LBIC) mapping. However, due to the serial nature of image processing, it hasn't been easy to do quickly. Danish start-up InfinityPV says it has employed a method that will expedite the LBIC speed by more than 10 million times.To detect PV defects and efficiency variations, laser beam lights have been used on solar cells with digital imaging in a process called light (or laser) beam induced current (LBIC) mapping to determine the performance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...