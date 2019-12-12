Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 590379 ISIN: SG1J26887955 Ticker-Symbol: SOU 
Tradegate
12.12.19
09:20 Uhr
6,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,950
6,150
14:57
5,900
6,050
13:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED6,0000,00 %