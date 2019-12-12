The automotive clutch actuator market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The increasing adoption of automatic transmission systems is driving the growth of the shift-by-wire market. A shift-by-wire system uses an actuator for transmission, instead of mechanical linkages with the gearbox. Gear shifts with the shift-by-wire system can be actuated using either a lever, buttons or rotary shifters. In addition, the use of the shift-by-wire system has reduced the weight of vehicles and improved the precision of the output to a large extent. Market players are also integrating control software for greater precision. Thus, the growth of shift-by-wire technology is expected to boost the automotive clutch actuator market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the frictionless engine coupling with the drive systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Automotive Clutch Actuator Market: Frictionless Engine Coupling with the Drive Systems

The clutch system has long remained the safest method of coupling the engine and transmission. However, reduction of friction and energy transfer efficiency are major areas where manufactures are looking to innovate. Many leading automotive engineering colleges are also involved in research and development of more efficient clutch systems. The manual gearbox is set to phase out as new clutch technology involves the elimination of clutch friction and pressure plate. This clutch kit is highly efficient and has a more enhanced lifetime. Similarly, MIT has developed a new design that replaces the clutch kit by an individual dog gear. This dog gear uses interlocking teeth instead of friction to couple the engine and gearbox. This design has reduced the weight and size of transmission systems and reduced frictional energy losses that occur in current systems. This technology is expected to be successful in exotic, high-performance cars, and luxury premium vehicles.

"Other factors such as the development of triple clutch transmission system and the development of auto-shift manual transmission system with adaptive transmission control will have a significant impact on the growth of the automotive clutch actuator market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Automotive Clutch Actuator Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive clutch actuator market by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The growth of the automotive clutch actuator market share in the Americas can be attributed to factors such as the high popularity of European and Japanese automakers, and the increasing demand for vehicles with automatic transmission.

