StaffConnect Introduces The Digital Employee Experience eGuide: "How to Create a Connected, Digital Workplace and Why it Matters"

DEX eGuide Examines the Drivers and Requirements for Organizations to Ensure a Successful Digital Transformation

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2019, the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions for the deskless workforce , today announced the availability of its new eGuide, "How to Create a Connected, Digital Workplace and Why it Matters." The eGuide examines the drivers and requirements for organizations to ensure a successful digital transformation.



In its 2019 Digital Employee Experience Survey , Step Two defines DEX as "new ways of understanding how organizations operate digitally, and what the impact (positive or negative) is on employees," ultimately defining it as "the sum total of the digital interactions within the work environment." Research has shown that engaged employees vastly outperform disengaged ones by more than 200 percent and generate 2.5 percent more revenue.

Competitive organizations increasingly are recognizing the importance of having a platform for two-way communications, rather than simply sharing corporate information. Ensuring that real-time, two-way digital conversations can take place is a significant part of creating a positive digital experience for employees.

Challenges of Creating a Positive DEX

There are a number of obstacles that companies must address in order to leverage the full power of a connected digital workplace. These include:

Failure to prioritize DEX

Inability to embrace new technologies

Customer-only focus

No clear vision/plan for DEX implementation

Companies can create a strong, connective DEX for all of their employees, including deskless employees who don't necessarily have the luxury of having access to corporate systems such as intranets and email.

Drivers for DEX-Driven Organizations

Engaged employees. When you create a connected digital experience for both desk-based and deskless staff, engagement will increase.

When you create a connected digital experience for both desk-based and deskless staff, engagement will increase. Higher productivity. By creating a positive, digitally connected experience for staff no matter what their role is or where they work, their higher motivation and engagement levels will translate to greater productivity.

By creating a positive, digitally connected experience for staff no matter what their role is or where they work, their higher motivation and engagement levels will translate to greater productivity. Better customer service. Employees who feel more connected and involved deliver higher levels of customer service, which boosts the customer experience and ultimately revenue.

"Our experience has shown that a mobile employee engagement application can further strengthen DEX by breaking down hierarchal barriers and the silos that can exist between office based and deskless workers," said Ciara O'Keeffe, Vice President of Customer Experience, StaffConnect. "By enabling seamless digital communication across departments and geographies the entire workforce is unified, boosting employee engagement and productivity and promoting an inclusive workplace culture that has a positive impact on the bottom line."

To download the eBook "How to Create a Connected Digital Workplace, and Why it Matters," visit:

https://www.staffconnectapp.com/resources/reports-guides/dex/

Video Links:

The Deskless Workforce - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PInhpPdo5rc

StaffConnect Series 3 Product Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3qw5gyL-04

Tweet this: .@StaffConnectApp publishes new eGuide "How to Create a Connected Digital Workplace, and Why it Matters," https://www.staffconnectapp.com/resources/press-releases/

About StaffConnect

StaffConnect is the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions for the deskless workforce . The StaffConnect platform transforms the employee experience by enabling enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, deskless employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees 'a voice' - with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect's platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value. For further information, please visit: www.staffconnectapp.com .

Media Resources

PR Contact:

Sabrina Sanchez

The Ventana Group for StaffConnect

