Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Aesthetics Specializes in Injectable Treatments and Fillers

BAKERSFIELD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2019 / Medical and technological advances in combination with a growing focus on quality of life have been driving the aesthetic procedures market, further supported by the increasing affordability of the most common beauty treatments and the improving effectiveness of the products. Among the most popular procedures are those involving injectables and dermal fillers as they deliver quick results and long-lasting effects. Global Market Insights estimates that dermal filler sales will surpass $8.5 billion by 2024, while Grand View Research projects that hyaluronic acid dermal fillers - the most popular solutions in the wrinkle removal category - will be a market worth $6.04 billion by 2025, expanding at a compound annual rate of 8.3%. California-based cosmetic surgery and medical aesthetics specialist Beautologie says there has been a surge in the number of people seeking to improve their appearance via non-invasive beautification procedures, and the company has earned an enviable reputation for delivering excellent results for patients who opt to undergo aesthetic treatments with injectables and dermal fillers.

There is an impressive choice of products that can rejuvenate the face, including popular injectable wrinkle relaxers Botox Cosmetic, Xeomin, Dysport, and Jeuveau and dermal fillers such as Restylane, Perlane/Restylane Lyft, and Juvederm. The latter group can be used in cases when patients require lip enhancement, deep creases smoothing, smoker lines diminishment, or cheekbones restoration. Aside from being highly effective, these products have long-lasting results, typically between six and 12 months. Dr. Darshan Shah, one of Beautologie's experts, notes, "The greatest thing about injectable procedures is that they can be done in the office and usually take about 20 to 30 minutes. The recovery time is generally very short - there might be a little bit of swelling, some redness, and an occasional bruise, but most of these things go away within a day or two."

Proven expertise in product application and thorough knowledge of the facial anatomy are crucial factors for achieving the desired results, Dr. Darshan Shah points out. "It is essential to seek out someone who knows what products and in what amounts to use to get not just a good but also a very nice natural result. I think it's important to look for a professional who has years of experience with these injectable treatments." Patients truly appreciate the personal touch and the effort Beautologie's specialists put into the whole process, investing sufficient time to get to know each client and suggesting the procedures and products that would work best in an individual case. Everything at the clinic is doctor-supervised or doctor-administered, in sharp contrast to the typical practices at medical spas or neighborhood salons, and patients greatly value this professional dedication, according to Dr. Shah.

Beautologie has become the destination of choice for Californians wishing to improve their physical appearance through cosmetic surgery or medical aesthetics procedures. Unrelentingly focused on patient comfort, quality work, and safety, the company has won multiple awards, among them the title of Best Bakersfield Plastic Surgeon (Dr. Darshan Shah) for 15 consecutive years. In addition to its team of highly trained doctors, Beautologie boasts fully AAAHC-accredited facilities and an unrivaled 100% safety record. Utilizing a collaborative approach, the company's specialists deliver the best possible care while ensuring that patients receive exemplary personalized treatment and experience the utmost satisfaction with the results.

