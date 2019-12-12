At today's webinar for analysts and investors, Aegon CEO Alex Wynaendts will focus on how opportunities in fast-growing markets are being translated into valuable businesses.

Alex Wynaendts will be joined by other Aegon executives to outline how the company is particularly well-positioned to capture growth opportunities in Brazil, Spain and Asia, as well as through its online banking business in the Netherlands. These businesses are focused on innovative and easy-to-use solutions and services that customers need in a fast-changing world.

"By investing in growth opportunities, we are securing earnings growth and capital generation for the future," said Alex Wynaendts, CEO of Aegon. "We see attractive prospects in fast-growing markets and have the right capabilities, focus and people to turn these into valuable businesses. Equally important, these businesses will contribute significantly to our purpose of helping people achieve a lifetime of financial security in the years and decades to come."

Webinar details

The Analyst Investor webinar presentations are available at 1.00 pm CET on www.aegon.com. The webinar will commence at 2.00 pm CET and will be livestreamed on the corporate website. A replay will be available later today.

