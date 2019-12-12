DGAP-Media / 2019-12-12 / 12:50 *Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE Announces it has co-published a scientific paper on AI to target Ageing* _(BERLIN, Germany and LONDON, England) 12 December 2019,_ Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE ("Aladdin"), a leading developer of next generation breakthroughs in age-related disease accelerated by the integration of leading science and AI today announced it has co-published a scientific paper, in the 'Mechanisms of Ageing and Development' journal within Science Direct by Elsevier. The paper titled, 'The NAD+-mitophagy axis in healthy longevity and in artificial intelligence-based clinical applications', delves into the concept that NAD+ could hold the key to early diagnosis and delay of neurodegenerative diseases. The paper focuses on 3 key points: - Summarizing the importance of NAD+ and mitophagy in healthy longevity. - Proposing an NAD+-mitophagy axis in health and disease, especially in neurodegenerative diseases. - Discuss the importance and how to use artificial intelligence (AI) in the NAD+-mitophagy axis-based mechanistic studies, drug development. Advances in our understanding of the molecular and cellular roles of NAD+ in mitophagy will lead to novel approaches for facilitating healthy mitochondrial homoeostasis that may serve as a promising therapeutic strategy to counter ageing-associated pathologies and/or accelerated ageing. The paper shows that by collaborating with academic and medical partners Aladdin is changing the approach to early diagnosis of age-related disease using our AI capability. This forms the foundation for innovation into new products within this market. Please follow this link to access the full paper: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S004763741930199X [1] Wade Menpes-Smith (Chairman) About Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE (and its wholly owned subsidiary Aladdin Healthcare Technologies Ltd.) is a leading developer of AI healthcare diagnostics and drug discovery applications that can accelerate both early stage disease diagnosis and the end-to-end drug discovery process. Aladdin targets aged related disease including a significant focus on Alzheimer's disease. Aladdin accomplishes this by collaborating with numerous partners within the global healthcare ecosystem to confidentially and securely gather targeted data including, genome, tabular, MRI, PET, cognition and other lifestyle data. These datasets are then analysed by our award-winning AI team and used to develop proprietary AI tools that can assist healthcare professionals to more accurately and efficiently diagnose aged related diseases. This new diagnostic process will save significant time and costs for healthcare professionals. Additionally, our AI drug discovery platform will be used to by pharmaceutical Companies to speed up drug development, clinical trials and predict outcomes more accurately. End of Media Release Issuer: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE Key word(s): Health 2019-12-12 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE Unter den Linden 10 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: 030 700140449 E-mail: info@aladdinid.com Internet: www.aladdinid.com ISIN: DE000A12ULL2 WKN: A12ULL Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf EQS News ID: 934627 End of News DGAP Media 934627 2019-12-12 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2dc8dad5d58dce2549a78059321a85d9&application_id=934627&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

