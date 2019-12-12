Sustainable infrastructure company Black Veatch and NarrativeWave, a California based software as a service analytics (SaaS) company, have signed an agreement to develop smart analytics solutions. The collaboration will accelerate the speed with which Black Veatch's European water and wastewater clients can deploy bespoke, smart data analytics tools across their asset base. The jointly developed tools will be deployed via Black Veatch's ECO-X digital ecosystem.

The partnership combines Black Veatch's knowledge of water companies' needs across all points of the asset lifecycle and NarrativeWave's easy-to-use suite of analytic building tools.

"This is about speed to value. Clients need a swift return on their investment in data analytics. NarrativeWave's suite of tools allows us to quickly build bespoke data analytics systems based directly upon the needs of individual water companies," according to Chris Steele Head of Data Science and Analytics for Europe at Black Veatch. "The ease-of-use of NarrativeWave's approach helps demystify the creation of smart analytics, affording a significantly greater degree of co-creation with our clients than off-the-shelf systems."

"We are excited about this partnership with Black Veatch,"said Benjamin Decio, CEO of NarrativeWave"Using our innovative technology, we will jointly be able to offer European water sector clients the ability to optimize asset performance, improve uptime, and prevent failures before they occur."

ECO-X is Black Veatch Europe's cloud-based digital ecosystem. ECO-X enables integration with partners like NarrativeWave to provide digitally enabled asset management solutions that are readily interoperable with water industry clients' IT systems. NarrativeWave's focus includes water utilities and the renewable and conventional power generation sector. The company's solution combines sensor data and domain expertise to deliver critical information to decision makers through an easy to use SaaS application.

About Black Veatch

Black Veatch is an employee-owned, global leader in building critical human infrastructure in Energy, Water, Telecommunications, and Government Services. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries through consulting, engineering, construction, operations, and program management. Our revenues in 2018 were US$3.5 billion. For more information please visit www.bv.com and in social media.

About NarrativeWave

NarrativeWave is the first solution that enables data-to-decision analytics for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). The company's software combines data with domain expertise to auto-generate actionable business insights and recommendations, providing real-time decisions on critical industrial assets. For more information, please visit www.narrativewave.com

