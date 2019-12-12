SpendEdge has been monitoring the global cotton market and the market is poised to experience volume growth of over 5MT between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Cotton Market Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 125-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Cotton Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The growing popularity of refurbished fashion will create an exponential demand for cotton fabrics that befit this concept. This will act as one of the primary growth drivers in the global cotton market. The extensive usage of carbon fiber across the aerospace, automotive, and wind energy industries will propel spend momentum in this market during the forecast period.

As the producer and consumer of nearly 70% cotton products, APAC will be the largest contributor to spend growth in the global cotton market. This region is expected to retain its prominence owing to the initiatives taken by the governments to boost the cotton textiles industry. Meanwhile, spend growth in North America will be driven by developments in the textile and apparel sector in the region.

The Top Cotton Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

This procurement intelligence report has listed the top cotton suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal procurement in this market. Insights into some of the suppliers' portfolio are given below:

Cargill - Cargill has established a strong vertically integrated global system, including sourcing, processing, ginning, and logistics, to enhance its operational capabilities and distribution networks. This will help both the supplier and buyer mitigate the potential risks of inflationary prices of raw materials.

Archer Daniels Midland - Archer Daniels Midland has implemented 3D TRASAR technology to optimize water consumption in its production plants through automation, remote sensing, and control. This cotton supplier has saved close to 1.8 billion gallons of water annually since 2012 through effective water consumption mechanisms.

Louis Dreyfus - While determining the viability of partnership with this cotton supplier, buyers are advised to determine the strength of its contracts for production with growers/third-party contractors. Suppliers who are involved in the trading of bulk commodities have stronger roles in influencing growers on the type, quantity, and area in which crops should be grown. They also have stronger leverage in deciding the purchase price due to their higher market power.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Cotton market spend segmentation by region

Cotton supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for cotton suppliers

Cotton suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the cotton market

Cotton pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the cotton market

