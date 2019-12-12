A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on what food retailers can do to revive the declining sales volume. This blog provides comprehensive insights on:

An overview of the US food retail sector

How food retailers can spur growth in sales volumes

The food retail sector experienced a steady increase in the product volumes sold during the late 90s' and the early 2000s', but the growth of food-at-home (FAH) segments have been stalled over the past decade. One of the main reasons for this is when the US customers faced the heat of the recession in 2008, the common trend among households became to eat out less and save money. As a result, the volumes sold by food retailers in the FAH category saw a steady rise. However, as the economy improved, consumers began dining out frequently, consequently, volumes of products sold by companies in the food retail sector took a hit.

Although food industry experts at Infiniti Research predict that the sector will continue to undergo the pressure of declining sales over the next few years, there are a few measures to help food retailers resign from flat or negative growth. By re-evaluating product portfolios, making supply chain changes to accommodate commodity price volatility, and entering into mutually beneficial partnerships can help food retailers effectively manage the decline in sales volumes.

By having a clear understanding of the changes and transformations that have driven food-volume growth in the recent past and how those trends will likely evolve, consumer food companies can better prepare for the road ahead. Request a free proposal to know how our food industry experts can help you stay in line with the market changes in the sector. Request a free proposal for more insights

