Greater Than brings App-based Solutions to a New Level

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI based insurtech provider Greater Than will launch a highly sensitive traceability in-app service and provide non-OBD solutions for all cars with infotainment systems. The offering is likely to be launched during spring 2020 and will let users seamlessly access all functions of the digital insurance platform Enerfy in the infotainment system.

The highly sensitive traceability in-app and non-OBD offering is a step ahead for Greater Than in the aim to include all types of vehicles, no matter fuel type, manufacturing year, type of vehicle or geographical position the offering. The strategic development is a response to the need of effective implementation and framework that support the core value proposition of insurance carriers and their future.

"As being in the forefront of the industry, scaling up with larger partners, we're keen to make sure our solutions can be used by all types of cars. For us it's of great importance that the app solely measures when driving the vehicle. Thanks to our granularity, we're soon able to offer hypersensitive app traceability" - says Sten Forseke, Founder Greater Than

"We have brought our deep learning AI to a whole new dimension. OBD-data is optional since our adaptive algorithms are deeply trained, instantly recognize slightest change in driving behavior and will do so for non-OBD too. It will simplify client onboarding and slams the door wide open for all drivers to join, no matter type or age of a vehicle" - says Anders Lindelöf, Co-Founder and CTO at Greater Than.

The in deep analysis will remain as before, made per second and meter driven - instantly correlating to level of risk and price. This hands transparency for both the driver and insurance provider giving a real time insight to risk - undoubtedly making the driving evaluation even more powerful. The non-OBD solution is at start aimed for subscribers having an infotainment system in their cars, with no need of an external OBD-reader. The app will connect directly to the system to measure, price and reward the individual driving style.

