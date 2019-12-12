Technavio has been monitoring the global dental sterilization equipment and consumables market, and the market is poised to grow by USD 438.91 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global dental sterilization equipment and consumables market 2020-2024

Read the 151-page research report with TOC on "Dental Sterilization Equipment and Consumables Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Product (Consumables and Instruments), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

Increasing prevalence of dental diseases and the expansion of vendors in emerging markets is anticipated to boost the growth of the dental sterilization equipment and consumables market.

Periodontal or gum disease, tooth decay, and dental caries are pathological inflammatory conditions that cause disfigurement of tissues and bones around the teeth, along with discomfort and pain. The growing prevalence of such conditions in low-income countries is driving the use of varied dental equipment. However, improper dental practices and poor decontamination and disinfection of dental equipment can cause cross-contamination. This is driving the demand for and use of dental sterilization equipment and consumables that eliminate biological and transmissible agents such as spore forms, bacteria, fungi, and viruses. Thus, the increasing prevalence for dental diseases will lead to the growing use of dental instruments which in turn, will boost the demand for dental sterilization equipment and consumables during the forecast period.

Major Five Dental Sterilization Equipment and Consumables Market Companies:

ANTONIO MATACHANA SA

ANTONIO MATACHANA SA is headquartered in Spain and operates the business under various segments such as HEALTHCARE, LIFE SCIENCE, COMPETENCE CENTER, TRAINING, and SUPPORT SERVICE. The company offers MINICLAVE 21E, MINICLAVE 21ED, MINICLAVE M20-B PLUS, and STEAM STERILIZERS S100.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Cantel Medical Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Medical, Life Sciences, Dental, and Dialysis. The company offers CLEANING CARE PRODUCTS, DENTAL UNIT WATERLINE CLEANER, STERILIZATION MONITORING, STERILIZATION PACKAGING, and SURFACE DISINFECTANT.

COLTENE Group

COLTENE Group is headquartered in Switzerland and operates under various business segments, namely Infection Control, Dental Preservation, and Efficient Treatment. The company offers STATIM G4, BRAVO, STATCLAVE G4, X-Cid 2, HYDRIM C61W G4, HYDRIM L110W G4 and M2 G4, OPTIM 28, OPTIM 33TB, OPTIM CS, and Dürr Disinfectants.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental Applied Solutions. The company offers PeelVue PRO, CaviCide CaviWipes, CaviWipes AF CaviCide AF, and PeelVue+.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Technologies Equipment, and Consumables. The company offers DAC Universal, DAC Premium, SiroSeal Premium, DAC Professional, SiroSeal Premium, and SiroSeal Professional.

Dental Sterilization Equipment and Consumables Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Consumables

Instruments

Dental Sterilization Equipment and Consumables Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

