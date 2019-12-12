Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866197 ISIN: US2358511028 Ticker-Symbol: DAP 
Tradegate
12.12.19
14:56 Uhr
134,32 Euro
-0,04
-0,03 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DANAHER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANAHER CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
133,62
134,20
15:31
133,58
134,22
15:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COLTENE
COLTENE HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COLTENE HOLDING AG77,50-0,64 %
DANAHER CORPORATION134,32-0,03 %