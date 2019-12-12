GLPT: Global Payments Creates a New Payment Channel

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2019 / Global Payments is a global payment system pioneered by Huijin Securities Finance Group in the UK. The company is located in London, which is also known as the birthplace of finance. It is understood that its founder Mr. Lawrence was also the vice-chairman of the British Financial Association. He is a leading figure in the entire British financial community for the application and value investment of blockchain technology. He has established a blockchain research and development center to cooperate with many block chain media and business tycoons. Lawrence's legendary life has made him a lifetime of wealth. His technology Otis, market value management and CEO are very famous masters in the whole British financial circle. It is said that the whole team has about 110,000 BTC. After several months of hard work, it pioneered the Global payments technology, or GLPT

[GLPT] Through a new generation of technologies, financial transactions such as payment, remittance, consumption, entertainment, wage distribution, asset management and other on-demand services are conducted in high-frequency and low-cost ways using the network and electronic wallet. GLPT completes face-to-face payment, value exchange and payment services, and supports cross-border payment systems. The technology aims to promote financial inclusion by breaking down the existing organizational structure barriers and will be popular in the global market in the future. GLPT is a digital payment solution that can cover all areas of personal finance, real-time seamless exchange and transaction payment. It will soon realize one-code exchange including Alipay, WeChat, UnionPay, Visa and other payment methods, which has truly realized the great cause of global payment!

GLPT breaks the payment island, completes real-time point-to-point value exchange and payment services, and supports cross-border payment systems. The technology aims to promote financial inclusion by breaking down existing organizational barriers and will become popular in the global market in the future. GLPT provides services to all through dapp scanning payment network. The Global Payment System plans to create a low-level technology with strong application and high value, which is a practical solution to the problems of slow transfer, high handling fee and difficult payment of the existing token. GLPT aims to develop all kinds of ecological construction by issuing digital currency, and to use its own advantages and contacts to support project parties. In terms of mode, long-term strategic layout and technology, it has carried out in-depth cooperation with project parties in an all-round way to achieve complementary advantages and common development.

Contact address: glpt1@outlook.com

More attention will be paid to GLPT!

GLPT

Matt Johnson

glpt1@outlook.com

SOURCE: GLPT

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/570023/Global-Payments-Creates-a-New-Payment-Channel