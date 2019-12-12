OPPO to Launch 5G Smartphones Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 765G Mobile Platforms

- OPPO Flagship Device Based on Snapdragon 865 to Hit Markets in Q1 2020

- Dual-mode 5G Handset Reno3 Pro is set to be one of the First Smartphones to Feature the Snapdragon 765G

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO today announced during the annual Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit, it will become one of the first companies to launch their flagship 5G smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform in the first quarter of 2020. OPPO has also announced that the all-new Reno3 Pro, launching this month, will be equipped with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.' next-generation Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform with integrated 5G, becoming the brand's first dual-mode 5G handset.

"By powering our devices with Snapdragon 865 mobile platforms, we are bringing premium flagship 5G smartphones with better experiences like camera, gaming and artificial intelligence with enhanced performance for consumers around the world. The Reno3 Pro, featuring the Snapdragon 765G, will allow users to experience the superior 5G connectivity, Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming, and outstanding performance in its ultra-thin form factor. OPPO plans to roll out more 5G products in the future, driving the large-scale adoption of 5G around the world," said Ethan Xue, President, OPPO MEA.

The ground-breaking Snapdragon 5G mobile platforms enable OPPO to power its flagship smartphones with the best-in-class cellular connectivity, performance, and power efficiency while supporting the state-of-the-art form factor design of its devices, providing users with the next-generation of ultimate video, photo and gaming experiences. Powered by the Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform with integrated 5G and built on 7nm process technology, the upcoming Reno3 Pro will exceed what is expected by providing an outstanding 5G experience to consumers.

OPPO has always been committed to pioneering and promoting 5G smartphones. In May, the brand officially launched the Reno 5G in Switzerland, making it first commercial 5G phone in Europe. The widely praised smartphone was subsequently rolled out in Australia, U.K. and Italy. Utilizing Reno 5G, OPPO, Qualcomm Technologies and Ericsson were jointly awarded the "Best 5G Network Development in Europe" award in this June. Within the GCC, the smartphone was unveiled in September. The OPPO Reno 5G continues the Reno series' use of innovative technology to elevate photography and mobile entertainment to all-new heights, with the added power of 5G's super-fast connectivity. A key contributor to the standardization of 5G, OPPO had announced its "5G Landing Project" with leading operator partners in the GCC earlier in 2019 to accelerate the commercialization of 5G products and services worldwide

OPPO values its long-standing collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. In 2018, OPPO launched its flagship Find X integrating the Snapdragon 845. The device, which proved to be a big success for OPPO in the European market, provides consumers with game-changing experiences thanks to its ground-breaking design, innovative entertainment and connection capabilities. In 2019, OPPO unveiled the Reno 10x, a 10x hybrid zoom smartphone featuring Snapdragon 855, and the Reno Ace, powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus, with both becoming a big hit among consumers due to their superior photography and gaming performance respectively.

In the era of 5G and intelligent connectivity world, OPPO will continue to invest in 5G technology, product research, and application scenarios. With Qualcomm Technologies and other partners in the industry, OPPO will continue to explore and bring more 5G values and possibilities to users around the world.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 10 R&D Institutes and centers around the world, as well as an International Design Center in London, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kenya and Nigeria.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Now, the factory goes into production.

Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market - product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO R Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to young consumers in the region.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044220/OPPO.jpg

For more details, please contact

OPPO PR Team

Email: oppo.mena@bcw-global.com