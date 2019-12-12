GelTech Solutions, Inc.: FireIce XT 20 oz. Aerosol NOW Available on Homedepot.com

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2019 / GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:GLTC), a leader in innovative, environmentally-friendly products and firefighting agents, is pleased to announce FireIce XT 20 oz. Aerosol Canister, the latest in cutting edge fire retardant and suppression technology, is NOW available online at Homedepot.com. This is in addition to the online availability at FireIce-XT.com, expanding their online presence.

"We are excited that our premier FireIce XT 20 oz. Aerosol Canister is now available for purchase on one of the most recognized home improvement and contractor marketplaces," stated Michael Reger, CEO of GelTech. We continue to build awareness that our FireIce XT Aerosol Canister is a highly effective firefighting product. With its compact size and powerful performance, FireIce XT Aerosol Canister is ideal for use in the kitchen, patio grill, automobile, recreational vehicle, garage, job site or any campsite. It is environmentally safe and non-corrosive making it safe to use around children and pets."

About GelTech Solutions, Inc.

Founded by inventor and chief technology officer Peter Cordani, GelTech Solutions is a leading provider of innovative, environmentally friendly and cost-effective products that help government agencies, industry, agriculture and the public achieve goals such as water conservation and protecting lives, homes and property from fires.

