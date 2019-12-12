Phone.com Adds Live Receptionist to UCaaS and Business Phone Services Portfolio

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2019 / Phone.com today introduced a new live call answering service, Live Receptionist, the latest addition to its comprehensive portfolio of cloud-based unified communications (UCaaS) and business phone services.

Staffed by U.S.-based professionals skilled in the nuances of customer service, Live Receptionist helps businesses of all sizes convey professionalism. Available "as-a-service," this new offering removes the hassle of hiring and on-boarding new personnel, as well as the financial obligations of compensating a full-time, salaried employee to answer phones.

"Live Receptionist maximizes efficiency while keeping overhead low, which is tailor-made for small business owners and entrepreneurs with a small office or virtual addresses, but who might also work remotely or in shared workspaces," said Ari Rabban, chief executive officer, Phone.com. "First impressions matter, and sometimes you just need a live answer."

Businesses with high daily call volume, multiple extensions to which to transfer callers, and myriad appointments to schedule will find that Live Receptionist is a cost-effective, personalized answering service that removes complexity while improving customer experience and operational efficiency. Phone.com receptionists ensure that each caller is treated with courtesy and respect, then guided accordingly to the appropriate extension, contact voicemail or other destination.

With Live Receptionist, small and medium-sized businesses have peace of mind that calls are answered promptly and professionally.

"Innovation is in our DNA," noted Rabban, "and as true visionaries we are not afraid to go old school. This service conveys tenure and professionalism with the added personal touch of being greeted by an actual person."

The Live Receptionist service complements Phone.com UCaaS by augmenting call handling functionality, self-service IVRs, auto attendants and call routing, making customer interactions efficient and expedient. In addition to answering and directing calls, Phone.com receptionists can also schedule appointments and screen inbound calls for business pertinence, preventing interruptions that hinder productivity.

For channel partners, managed services providers and agents, Phone.com's unique combination of cloud-based UCaaS and live call answering services presents a compelling value proposition for attracting small businesses. Just like other customer interaction solutions consumed as-a-service, Live Receptionist gives small businesses the ability to provide exceptional service without upfront capital expenditures or additional headcount.

No matter when or how many calls come in, Phone.com receptionists are available to pick up. With call handling rules that can be customized directly from the admin control panel and an award-winning, 24/7 U.S.-based customer support team, Live Receptionist service is easy to set up and even easier to work with.

Live Receptionist's capabilities include: live answering in a company's name with a scripted response; taking messages and sending to the appropriate contact by email or SMS; call forwarding (voicemail, extension, smartphone) and screening; attended transfer, cold transfer, and send to voicemail; appointment setting using market-leading software from Appointedd; and other call instructions based on individual client criteria.

Phone.com Live Receptionist is also HIPAA-compliant, so healthcare professionals can rest easy with the assurance that their VoIP phone system is compliant with all regulations governing patient privacy and medical records.

For more information, visit https://www.phone.com/features/live-receptionist/. Current customers can sign up for Live Receptionist directly from their Control Panel. Talk with one of our customer service representatives by calling 844.746.6312.

About Phone.com

Founded in 2008 by veteran telecommunication entrepreneurs, Phone.com provides more than 32,000 businesses across the U.S. and Canada with comprehensive, flexible, and reliable cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions. Phone.com's innovative services, award-winning 24/7 U.S.-based support, coupled with experienced executive leadership and forward-thinking strategic planning, has led to 10 straight years of growth. With over 50 customizable features including audio and video conferencing, call forwarding, voicemail transcription, IVR, vanity and virtual toll-free 800 and local numbers, Phone.com's business VoIP allows you to connect with anyone anywhere at any time. Phone.com has been recognized by the Inc. 500|5000 as well as Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for fastest growing private companies.

Connect with Phone.com on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, talk to us at 844-746-6312 or visit us at Phone.com.

###

CONTACT:

Mostafa Razzak

JMRConnect

225 E. Redwood Street

Work: 1-202-904-2048 Mobile: 1-917-912-0623

m.razzak@jmrconnect.net

SOURCE: Phone.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569944/Phonecom-Adds-Live-Receptionist-to-UCaaS-and-Business-Phone-Services-Portfolio