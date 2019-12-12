(Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority)

Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR):

Date Total number of

shares(1) Total number of voting rights Theoretical(2) Exercisable(3) 11/30/2019 163,884,278 164,450,115 155,672,836

(1)The share capital is comprised of 163,876,192 ordinary shares, 4,045 C preferential shares and 4,041 D preferential shares. C and D preferential shares have no voting right attached.

(2)Pursuant to the second paragraph of Article 223-11 of the AMF General regulations, the total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the total number of shares having voting rights attached, including the treasury shares which are shares deprived of voting rights.

(3) The total number of exercisable voting rights is calculated excluding the shares deprived of voting rights.

The declarations concerning the crossing of thresholds(1) must be addressed to: Europcar Mobility Group, Relations Investisseurs, 13 ter boulevard Berthier, 75017 Paris

(1) Europcar Mobility Group S.A. bylaws include a clause imposing an obligation of declaration of crossing of threshold additional to the one related to legal thresholds.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering alternative attractive solutions to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services: vehicle-rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing, scooter-sharing. Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

Europcar Mobility Group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar the most important low-cost car-rental company in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' brand focused on leisure and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders in car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in 140 countries (including 20 wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe, 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchises and partners).

Further details available at:

www.europcar-mobility-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191212005354/en/

Contacts:

Europcar Mobility Group Communication team

Valérie Sauteret: valerie.sauteret@europcar.com

Vincent Vevaud: vincent.vevaud@europcar.com

Europcar Mobility Group Investors relations

Caroline Cohen

+33 1 80 20 91 81

caroline.cohen@europcar.com