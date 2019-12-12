WNY Holdings LLC Launches Educational YouTube Channel

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2019 / Digital marketing company WNY Holdings LLC launches a YouTube channel to educate and communicate with current and potential clients.

WNY Holdings LLC will use the channel to post a new video each Wednesday, focusing on different digital marketing issues and strategies that are of interest to the small businesses they assist. They have created the hashtag WNYWednesdays to drive engagement from their audience across social media.







Many people turn to YouTube videos to learn from and engage with experts. Melissa and Ben of WNY Holdings are certainly experts when it comes to the needs of small businesses in digital marketing. Each video provides their expertise from years of working with small businesses on subjects such as using SEO, social media, and more traditional advertising strategies as well as strategies for entrepreneurs to become more successful in growing and running their small businesses.



Within the first month, their first video, WNY Holdings LLC | Digital marketing company | Marketing Strategies for SMB | 10 SEO Misconceptions, has been viewed hundreds of times with 107 likes. The channel already boasts 82 subscribers with a combined count of 278 views over five uploaded videos. Each video is under five minutes to provide information in small, manageable increments and drive engagement with the intended audience.



"We work specifically with small businesses; therefore, we are able to form closer relationships with the clients. I feel that my skills help me connect with the clients on a personal level and help me better understand their challenges and needs," - Melissa stated in a recent interview with Vizaca.



WNY Holdings LLC seeks to provide clients and potential clients with information and strategies to grow through the use of digital marketing. This new YouTube channel will provide another avenue for connecting with clients in addition to the blog on the company website and other publishing platforms. The YouTube videos will also provide more shareable and memorable content for the clients and subscribers who are looking for digital marketing solutions.



About WNY Holdings LLC

Husband and wife team Ben and Melissa founded WNY Holdings LLC in 2018 to provide industry-leading marketing services to small businesses. WNY Holdings LLC goes above and beyond for the retailers, restaurants, and coffee shops, who turn to them to attract and convert more customers through tailored digital marketing strategies.



With services such as SEO, web design, media creation, graphic design, content marketing, and Facebook advertising, they create excellent user experiences that keep customers returning time and again. They provide clients with custom reporting and ongoing data analysis to help understand how digital marketing is helping the customer's business thrive.



WNY Holdings LLC is focused on fostering a stimulating, productive environment that helps its employees grow and develop professionally. This makes the employees excited to come to work each day to grow with the company and their clients.

