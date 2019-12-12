Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Erweiterte Suche

PR Newswire
12.12.2019 | 18:10
PipeHawk Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, December 12

12 December 2019

PipeHawk plc

(the "Group" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its annual general meeting held earlier today (the "AGM"), all resolutions were duly passed.

Following the AGM, the Company made various presentations on the activities of the Group which will be available on the Company website (www.pipehawk.com) shortly.

Enquiries:
PipeHawk Plc
Gordon Watt (Chairman)
Tel. No. 01252 338 959
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Broker)
David Worlidge / Asha Chotai		Tel. No. 020 3328 5656

Notes to Editors

For further information on the Company and its subsidiaries, please visit: www.pipehawk.com.

