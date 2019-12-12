PipeHawk Plc - Result of AGM

12 December 2019

PipeHawk plc

(the "Group" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its annual general meeting held earlier today (the "AGM"), all resolutions were duly passed.

Following the AGM, the Company made various presentations on the activities of the Group which will be available on the Company website (www.pipehawk.com) shortly.

Enquiries:

PipeHawk Plc

Gordon Watt (Chairman)

Tel. No. 01252 338 959 Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Broker)

David Worlidge / Asha Chotai Tel. No. 020 3328 5656

For further information on the Company and its subsidiaries, please visit: www.pipehawk.com.