Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon and Principal payment of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 12-Dec-2019 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Coupon and Principal payment of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors DATE: December 12, 2019 The third coupon and principal of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 975,000,000 with a maturity of 93 days with 31 days coupon payments indexed to TLREF O/N reference interest rate; to be sold to qualified investors is paid as of 12.12.2019 Board Decision Date 04.10.2018 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 20,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Debt Dept Securities Security Type Securities- Structured Debt Securities Sale Type Public Public Offering-Sale Offering- To Qualified Investor Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Domestic Domestic Oversea Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Bill Maturity Date 12.12.2019 Maturity (Day) 93 Interest Rate Type FRN Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRFGRANA1916 Starting Date of Sale 09.09.2019 Ending Date of Sale 09.09.2019 Maturity Starting Date 10.09.2019 Nominal Value of Capital 975.000.000 Market Instrument Sold Coupon Number 3 Redemption Date 12.12.2019 Payment Date 12.12.2019 Was The Payment Made? No No Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold Coupon Number Payment Record Payment Interest Interest Interest Payment Exchange Was Date Date Date Rate (%) Rate - Rate - Amount Rate The Yearly Yearly Pay Simple Compound men (%) (%) t Mad e? 1 11.10.2019 10.10.2019 11.10.2019 1,4539 17,1180 14,175,524. Yes 93 2 11.11.2019 10.11.2019 11.11.2019 1,3123 16,0145 12,794,924. Yes 90 3 12.12.2019 11.12.2019 12.12.2019 1,1841 15,5179 11,545,173. Yes 22 Principal/Maturity 12.12.2019 11.12.2019 12.12.2019 975.000.000 Yes Date Payment Amount In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 35005 EQS News ID: 934663 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=934663&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

