LabTwin, the world's first voice and AI-powered digital lab assistant, today announced that it has been selected as a finalist in Questex's Fierce Innovation Awards LifeSciences Edition 2019. The competition, a peer reviewed awards program from the publisher of FierceBiotech and FiercePharma, highlights companies whose innovative solutions, technologies, and services positively impact biotech and pharma companies.

Application reviewers included an exclusive panel of executives from major biotech and pharma companies including Astellas, PPD Corporate Development Strategy, Signant Health, Medidata Solutions, Accenture's Global Applied Life Sciences Solutions Practice, Angelica Therapeutics, (NIHR) Clinical Research Network, Biotech Research Group, Ostuaka Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and BrightInsight, a Flex Company. A full list of judges can be found at https://fiercelifesciencesawards.secure-platform.com/a/page/judges.

Reviewers selected LabTwin's Voice-Powered Digital Lab Assistant as a finalist in the category of Technology Innovation.

Winners across six different categories will be announced in the 2019 Innovation Report set to be published by FierceHealthcare on Thursday, December 18th. The Innovation Report will highlight the best products, services and innovations of the year.

"We are honored to be recognized as a finalist among other innovative tech companies for the life sciences community," said Magdalena Paluch, Co-Founder and CEO of LabTwin. "LabTwin's voice-powered assistant is used by hundreds of scientists in leading biopharma companies and academic institutions around the world and we're pleased to see that our product is making a difference in their research and discoveries."

The LabTwin Voice-Powered Digital Lab Assistant solves a major problem in research labs: scientists spend 50-80% of their time at the bench with no easy way to access or record information. Missed details can make it hard to reproduce research and find sources of error, leading to wasted time and money. LabTwin leverages machine learning and voice recognition technologies to close this gap, helping life science companies save time and money, reduce error rates and improve research efficiency.

About LabTwin

LabTwin is creating the next generation of digital lab tools for smart labs, starting with the world's first voice-activated lab assistant. With LabTwin, scientists can collect data, access information, manage experiments and streamline documentation simply by talking. LabTwin's smart assistant leverages voice recognition and machine learning technology to simplify data capture, structure valuable information and provide suggestions to scientists in real-time so they can make more informed data-driven decisions. With a mission to empower scientists, LabTwin is backed by Sartorius and BCG Digital Ventures. Its voice-powered assistant is used by hundreds of scientists in leading biopharma companies and academic institutions around the world including Deutsches Primatenzentrum (DPZ), University Medical Center Göttingen, and the University of California, San Francisco.

